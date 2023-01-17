Revealed: Why Farai Mutatu is failing to play in MLS

Farai Mutatu could have made his American Major League Soccer debut last but immigration paperwork blocked him from playing for the LA Galaxy.

This was revealed by the Los Angeles Times newspaper in a squad update ahead of the new season.

Mutatu was Galaxy’s first-round pick in the 2022 draft and impressed during the pre-season.

The Zimbabwe-born youngster scored two preseason goals and coach Greg Vanney has said the Galaxy should know in the next week whether he’ll be able to rejoin the club this winter.

The gaffer also assured that the youngster can get some game time in the new season.

“There’s space now for a couple of guys who are younger, who are going to be on the field more, their presence needs to be felt,” he said.

Born in Zimbabwe, Mutatu’s family moved to the USA in 2006, before his parents had to return to their native country in 2014.

The forward received his first national call-up in 2019 when he was named in the U23 team to face Mozambique in Afcon Qualifiers.

However, the star failed to come to Zimbabwe due to logistical issues.

Should he gets his immigration paperwork done, the 23-year-old will link-up with fellow countrymen Teenage Hadebe, who also plays in the MLS for Houston Dynamo.