Lionel Messi’s shirt auctioned for record price

Lionel Messi’s shirt has been sold at auction for a record breaking fee of €43,623.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Messi wore the shirt on his first match with Paris Saint-Germain after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina.

The jersey was purchased by a Chinese bidder.

The bidder started his bidding at €22,000 euros and only won it on the seventh bid.

Other match-worn shirts worn by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and co. during Ligue 1games against Lens and Strasbourg were also sold at the auction, but for significantly lower prices.

PSG have been holding jersey auctions since November. The action include signed and worn shirts, and the proceedings will be donated.