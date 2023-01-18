Another Zim player moves to Botswana Premier League

Bulawayo City forward Jacob Nduna Mloyi has joined Botswana Premier League club Masitaoka FC.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year-contract with side. He links up with fellow Zimbabwean coach Mandla Mpofu who’s the head coach of the team.

Confirming the transfer, Masitaoka said in a statement: “Masitaoka FC is delighted to announce the signing of Zimbabwean Striker Jacob Nduna Mloyi on a three-year deal.

“The 22 year old joins Majatlhaga from Bulawayo City in Zimbabwe.”

Reacting to the transfer coach Mpofu said: “Jacob gives us another striking dimension. He fits well with the vision of the club which is using young players.”

Mloyi becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to cross the western border.

Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku completed his transfer to Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday.

Coach Taurai Mangwiro recently joined Orapa United, joining other Zimbabwean gaffers such as Mpofu, Rahman Gumbo and Philani Ncube in the Botswana Premier League.