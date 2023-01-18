Denver Mukamba breaks silence on Ngezi Platinum contract termination

Denver Mukamba has broken his silence following his release at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The midfielder’s contract was terminated by the club, with a year still remaining on the deal.

He was off-loaded together with Last Jesi, Anelka Chivandire, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Junior Zindoga, Derek Bonnah and Issa Ali.

Mukamba has said he is not sure about the reason behind his release but admitted there were issues at the club.

“There were one or two issues at the club but in life, you have to move on. I don’t know why they released me. I was not expecting it,” the midfielder told The Herald.

“Mhondoro Ngezi is a good place. I enjoyed my football there. I did not have any problems with my coaches. We worked together well, firstly with coach Benjie (Mwaruwari) and then coach (Takesure) Chiragwi.”

Mukamba is already attracting interest elsewhere and two unnamed clubs are said to have enquired about him.

His agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed the news to the same publication, saying: “I cannot give names but there are two clubs that are interested in Mukamba but everything is subject to the termination process (of Ngezi Platinum contract).”