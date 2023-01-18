Thomas Tuchel linked with EPL return

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a return to the English Premier League.

According to The Evening Standard, the German gaffer, who was sacked at the Blues in September last year, is interested in coaching Tottenham Hotspur if Antonio Conte leaves his post at the helm.

Conte has come under fire in recent weeks, with the club falling to improve despite heavy transfer investments at the start of season.

The Italian gaffer is also refusing to commit his future to the club beyond the end of the season, and this may force North London side to consider other options.

And that’s how Tuchel comes into the picture.

The publication claims that the coach is ready to return to the game and prepared to listen to proposals from top clubs, including Tottenham.

The former PSG boss is unsurprisingly in high demand due to his outstanding coaching CV. He guided the Blues to the finals of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup last season and secured successive top-four finishes during his Stamford Bridge tenure.