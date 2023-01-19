Dynamos sign another player from Black Rhinos

8:06 am
by Virjo Mufaro

Dynamos have announced their latest signing ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have snapped up Keith Madera from Rhinos .

The 23-year-old plays as a winger and becomes Dynamos’ eighth signing of the pre-season.

Madera is also the Glamour Boys’ second signing from Rhinos.

The Harare giants recently saw the arrival of Congolese striker Eli Ilunga from the army side.

Ilunga was the third highest goal scorer last season with eleven goals for Rhinos.

Both players will link up with coach Herbert Maruwa who also left Rhinos to join Dembare ahead of the new season.

Other new arrivals include Kevin and Elvis Moyo, Arthur Musiyiwa and Nyasha Chintuli.

Here are the completed nine deals for Dynamos.

Name Former Club Position
Tanaka ShandirwaYadah Midfielder
Kevin Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Left Back
Elvis Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Centre Back
Eli Ilunga Black Rhinos Striker
Arthur MusiiwaBulawayo Chiefs Midfielder
Tendai Matindife Ngezi Platinum Left Winger
Frank Makarati Deal Extended Centre Back
Nyasha Chintuli Manica Diamonds Striker
Keith Madera Black Rhinos Winger

 

 

