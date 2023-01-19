Dynamos sign another player from Black Rhinos

Dynamos have announced their latest signing ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have snapped up Keith Madera from Rhinos .

The 23-year-old plays as a winger and becomes Dynamos’ eighth signing of the pre-season.

Madera is also the Glamour Boys’ second signing from Rhinos.

The Harare giants recently saw the arrival of Congolese striker Eli Ilunga from the army side.

Ilunga was the third highest goal scorer last season with eleven goals for Rhinos.

Both players will link up with coach Herbert Maruwa who also left Rhinos to join Dembare ahead of the new season.

Other new arrivals include Kevin and Elvis Moyo, Arthur Musiyiwa and Nyasha Chintuli.

Here are the completed nine deals for Dynamos.

Name Former Club Position Tanaka Shandirwa Yadah Midfielder Kevin Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Left Back Elvis Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Centre Back Eli Ilunga Black Rhinos Striker Arthur Musiiwa Bulawayo Chiefs Midfielder Tendai Matindife Ngezi Platinum Left Winger Frank Makarati Deal Extended Centre Back Nyasha Chintuli Manica Diamonds Striker Keith Madera Black Rhinos Winger