Arsenal announce Leandro Trossard signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old Belgium international has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners.

The London club’s Sporting Director Edu confirmed the signing, saying: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard. We have a clear plan and strategy for our direction, and it’s been a great team effort in bringing Leandro to the club.

“Leandro is a player who will give us a high level of quality going forward. I know Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with him. Welcome Leandro!”

Coach Mikel Arteta added: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

“Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.”

Trossard is expected to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United. He will jersey number 19.