Bulawayo Chiefs appoint new head coach

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced Lizwe Sweswe as their new head coach.

Sweswe takes from Portuguese mentor Nilton Terroso who left the club before the end of the last season. Assistant coach Thulani Sibanda, who took charge of the remaining games in past campaign, rejected a contract extension offer after his initial deal expired at the end of 2022.

Bulawayo Chiefs have been making headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks with the club’s dire financial situation leaving players in desperate situations.

The new gaffer’s first task will be to rebuild the ‘Ninjas’ after they lost a number of key players during the current transfer number among them Arthur Musiiwa , Elvis and Kevin Moyo who all joined Dynamos, while Perfect Chikwende returned to FC Platinum.

He is expected to take over the training which started earlier in the week under goalkeepers coach Nkosiyazi Sibanda .

Meanwhile, the appointment marks Sweswe’s return to the top-flight after spending the previous term attached at ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

The coach’s last PSL stint was with FC Platinum when he led the team to Championship glory in 2019.