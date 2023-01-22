Bulawayo Chiefs take cheeky dig at Dynamos’ pre-season buying spree

Bulawayo Chiefs have taken a cheeky dig at Dynamos after the Harare giants signed ten players ahead of the new season.

Among the Glamour Boys’ new arrivals, three players – Arthur Musiiwa, Kevin and Elvis Moyo – have come from Chiefs.

The players crossed the path amid financial struggles at the club following revelations that the team and coaching staff had not been paid for months.

The departed trio formed the core of the Amakhosi Amahle squad last season and helped the team to their maiden top-flight silverware.

The Bulawayo side won the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Herentals in the final.

Musiiwa scored the solitary goal that handed Amakhosi their first Chibuku Super Cup.

With Dynamos recently announcing that they haven’t done with the transfer business yet, Chiefs have given in to the temptation to joke about Dembare’s transfer business.

At this rate, Chazunguza will come to our office for the Chibuku Cup itself 😂.#ChiefsNamos Good Evening Zimbabwe. We are still alive 🙈 pic.twitter.com/klrphtNPSU — 𝔹𝕦𝕝𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕠 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗𝕤 𝔽ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Chiefs have managed to put their house in order and started the pre-season camp last week.

The club also appointed Lizwe Sweswe as the new substantive coach following the departure of Portuguese gaffer Nilton Terroso.