Lucky Mkosana signs new contract with American club

Lucky Mkosana has extended his stay at American USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Zimbabwean forward has been with club since the start of 2019 and also had another stint from 2013-15.

The Bulawayo-born 35-year-old surpassed 100 matches played for the Rowdies and now ranks sixth for the club in modern-era appearances with 105 matches played across all competitions.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to play for the Rowdies,” said Mkosana after signing his new contract.

“For me, coming in for my seventh year, we still need that third star and that’s something still to play for. The connection with the community, the fans, and how family-oriented it is.

“Everyone is together and you get that atmosphere when you’re playing that everyone is really here to support you. There’s nothing that compares to playing here at Al Lang.”

Mkosana first came to the Rowdies as a loanee in 2013. He signed as a permanent player the following year, finishing his two-year stint with four total goals.

The Rowdies re-acquired Mkosana through a transfer from Louisville City FC midway through the 2019 season.