Wadi on target to keep up with leading pack on NFD scoring chart

3:41 pm
by Virjo Mufaro

Ishmael Wadi kept up with the leading pack in the South African National First Division top scorer’s chart score following his latest goal in JDR Stars’ 5-0 win over TTM on Sunday.

The Warriors international took his tally to seven goals, one behind top-scorer Ashley Cupido of Cape Town Spurs.

The 29-year-old, who has started in fourteen league games this season thus far, opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

His tally includes a hattrick he netted against Magesi in September.

Fellow countryman Temptation Chiwunga also started for JDR Stars in the game.

