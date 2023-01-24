Chicken Inn confirm Kaizer Chiefs have paid Hadebe’s sell-on fee

Chicken Inn have confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs have paid the sell-on fee of Teenage Hadebe’s transfer to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in 2019.

The Gamecocks and Amakhosi were engaged in a long dispute over the payment of the fee.

The matter was recently finalised after the FIFA tribunal ordered the Soweto club to pay Chicken Inn over $21,000 or they face a transfer ban.

Chiefs announced that they settled all the payments in the transfer but dismissed the reports that there was a dispute in matter.

The 2015 Castle Lager Premiership champions have now confirmed that Amakhosi paid the money but only after FIFA intervened.

“I can confirm that Kaizer Chiefs have fulfilled their side of the bargain. The delays were by the Turkey club. We paid each other through FIFA, so the matter is resolved,” Chicken Inn’s secretary-general Tavengwa Hara told FarPost.co.za.

Hadebe is now based in the United States of America after leaving Malatyaspor in 2021.

He plays for Major League Soccer club Houston Dynamo.