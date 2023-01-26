Dynamos complete two more signings

Dynamos have reportedly completed two more signings ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys are rebuilding their squad following a mass departure at the end of last year and have already snapped up ten players.

The Harare giants parted ways with thirteen players after their deals were not renewed.

According to H-Metro, the club has continued with the pre-season buying spree after completing the deals with midfielders Denver Mukamba and Donald Mudadi.

Mukamba had his contract terminated by Ngezi Platinum Stars with a year still remaining.

After becoming a free agent, the 29-year-old was first spotted at Dembare training before signing a deal.

Mudadi has joined DeMbare on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with relegated Harare City.

Dynamos are set to officially announce the deals.