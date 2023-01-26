Kaizer Chiefs considering conditions in deciding Khama Billiat future

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly considering conditions in deciding Khama Billiat’s future.

The Zimbabwean forward has less than six months left on his current deal at the Soweto Giants, though the club can extend it with another year.

There haven’t been any talk suggesting if the parties are engaged in contract negotiations.

But according to Soccer Laduma, should Chiefs consider retaining the star on fresh terms, several factors will go into making the final decision on the future of the player with the club.

The factors that will be considered include salary, his advanced age and recent injury struggles, which have kept him out for a significant period.

The 32-year-old is on a big salary package at Naturena, making him one of the highest paid players at the club.

The publication also noted that Amakhosi are also concerned about Khama’ form in the current campaign after registering only four assists this season.