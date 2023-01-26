Relief for Darikwa as Wigan Athletic sack Kolo Toure

Wigan Athletic have sacked Kolo Toure as the team’s head coach after just two months in charge.

The former Ivory Coast international, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in late November, was in the Wigan dugout for just nine games and failed to record a win.

He lost six games, leaving the Latics rock bottom of Championship table with 25 points, four points adrift of safety.

“As tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season,” said Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan.

“I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.

“We will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”

The sacking of Toure could bring relief to Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa who had seemingly fallen out of favour at the club.

The 31-year-old Latics skipper was dropped to the bench in the last three league games.