Watch: Tinotenda Kadewere explaining the difference between playing at Real Mallorca and Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere has explained the difference he felt when he moved to Spain at the start of the season.

The Zimbabwean striker joined Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

Speaking to Esports IB3, Kadewere revealed the unique side of playing at Mallorca, claiming that he feels a at home.

Avui a @EsportsIB3 @IB3noticies migdia escoltarem @Tino_Kadewere_ 🔴⚫️El davanter del @RCD_Mallorca mostra la seva cara més personal 🗣️"Quan vaig arribar aquí, em vaig sentir com a casa" pic.twitter.com/5qiceQaTUo — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) January 26, 2023

Kadewere’s spell in Spain got off to a bad start after sustaining a leg injury on the eve of his supposed La Liga debut.

He spent two months on the sidelines, nursing the injury.

The Warriors international returned to action in November and has so far made seven appearances for Mallorca, scoring one.