Young Warriors star signs with UEFA Champions League team

Young Warriors star Munashe Garan’anga has signed with Moldovan Super Liga side FC Sheriff, who are regulars in the UEFA Champions League.

Garan’anga has joined the team following his transfer from Bulgarian top-flight club Dynamo Brest.

In a statement, the Moldovan champions confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old Zimbabwe international.

“Zimbabwean defender Munashe Peter Garananga is the first addition to the squad this season,” Sheriff said.

“The parties have signed all the necessary documents today, and Munashe has become a full member of the large and friendly FC Sheriff family…

“The staff of FC Sheriff are happy to welcome Munashe and wish him much success under the our club’s yellow and black jersey.”

Garan’anga, who first moved to Europe last year, becomes the second Zimbabwean player to join the Moldovan side.

Warriors defender Alec Mudimu played for team from 2020-21 before he moved to Turkish side Ankaraspor.

Meanwhile, Sheriff, who have won the last seven Moldovan championships, are sitting in first position on the domestic league table.

They are also playing in the UEFA Conference League after failing to progress past the UEFA Champions League 3rd round qualifying.

The team made headlines in the previous season of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in the group stages.