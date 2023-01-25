Watch: Zim youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa scores brace at Cardiff City

3:41 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa scored a brace for Cardiff City’s U18s game against Watford.

The 17-year-old is City’s top-goal scorer and continued his streak with a second half double last week.

Here is the video of the brace.

Nyakuhwa, who was born in Wales to Zimbabwe parents, has represented the European country at junior level but can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.

