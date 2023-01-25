Watch: Zim youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa scores brace at Cardiff City

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa scored a brace for Cardiff City’s U18s game against Watford.

The 17-year-old is City’s top-goal scorer and continued his streak with a second half double last week.

Here is the video of the brace.

U18 | A brace from Tanatswa Nyakuhwa helped the Bluebirds to a 4-1 win over Watford!

Report & Reaction — Cardiff City Academy

Nyakuhwa, who was born in Wales to Zimbabwe parents, has represented the European country at junior level but can still switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.