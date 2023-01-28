Salah is suffering and missing Mane, says Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Mohamed Salah is suffering and missing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Egyptian is the only member of the Reds’ famed front three from the past seasons still playing regularly in the first team.

Mane departed the club at the end of last campaign to join Bayern Munich, while Firmino has been missing action due to injuries and inconsistency.

With a new attacking partners now in place, Salah is yet to form a strong understanding with forwards – Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The three-time EPL golden boot winner has just seven goals from 19 starts in the league this season, his worst return at this stage since he joined the club back in 2017.

“Of course he (Salah) is suffering,” Klopp told reporters on Friday. “It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and a lot of information.

“It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear what we were doing.

“You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your team-mate is and where to pass the ball without looking.”

The gaffer added: “If you had scored hundreds of goals in the past and now you are not scoring then that is the first thing you would think about but that is not our problem at the moment. I’m happy if he scores one, and in another game someone else scores one and we keep a clean sheet.”