Elvis Chipezeze comments on his time so far at new club

Elvis Chipezeze has commented on his time so far with South African National First Division side Magesi FC.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper goalkeeper joined second-tier club in August last year following his release at Baroka FC.

“It has been great because it’s an opportunity that came along and I took it,” said Chipezeze about his time at Magesi so far, as cited by the Sowetan Live.

“In life, you have to face challenges and if you don’t face challenges you don’t prosper in this game.

“That’s why when the chairman and the CEO came knocking, I said I’m happy with the project. We are building something special.”

He added: “The boys are pushing, they want to make a name for themselves, you’ll see what Magesi is capable of doing, and I’m just excited.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the past and now the blend that we have of experience and youth, is good.”

Magesi are in ninth place with 19 points after 16 games.