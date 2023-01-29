Gift Muzadzi gets new coaching job after Dynamos exit

Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi has found a new coaching job following his exit at Dynamos.

Umbro left the Harare giants at the end of last season after the club dissolved the entire technical team.

The former Warriors international has now joined Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe as the goalkeeper’s coach of all age groups at the Harare centre.

A statement released by the Academy reads: “One of Zimbabwe’s finest Goalkeepers and coaches Gift Muzadzi has joined our Technical Team in our aim to produce World Class talent from our Campus through the Real Betis Methodology of football.

“We are delighted to have his experience in both his playing and coaching career.

Gift will lead our Goalkeepers Department in our senior age groups ”

Muzadzi joins Naison Muchekela at the academy after the pair worked together at Dynamos last year.

He becomes the latest former DeMbare legend to move to the organisation after Muchekela, Tichaona Diya and the now-departed Murape Murape, who recently rejoined the Glamour Boys as an assistant coach.

Muzadzi will also link up with his 17-year-old son Tashinga, who is a striker at Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

Harare Campus Technical Team

U19 – Naison Muchekela

U17 – Zetie Sibanda

U15 – Tachiona Diya

U12 – Naison Muchekela

Gk – Gift Muzadzi