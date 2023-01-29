Surprise Twist: Al Nassr coach says Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to come back to Europe.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star joined the Saudi Arabian side this month on a deal until June 2025 following his release at Manchester United in November last year.

Considering the forward’s advanced age, speculation had suggested that he might end his playing career in the Middle East.

But in a surprising twist, Al Nassr boss has revealed that Ronaldo will return to Europe.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” Garcia told reporters at a press conference via talkSPORT.

“He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Ronaldo is yet to find the net for Al Nassr in two games, one in the league and another fixture in the cup, which the Riyadh-based side were knocked out in the semi-final stage,.