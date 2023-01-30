Joao Cancelo leaves Manchester City in a surprise switch

Joao Cancelo will leave Manchester City to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The switch is a surprise one as the Portuguese full-back has been one of City’s most important utility players over the past few seasons.

According transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, the loan agreement has an option-to-buy clause that would allow Bayern to sign the player permanently for around €70million.

The Portugal international is said to have informed boss Guardiola about his desire to leave, and he is set to undergo a medical with the German side this evening.