Harare City forward joins foreign club

Harare City forward Wilfred Muvirimi has joined Botswana Premier League club Orapa United.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the side.

He links up with ex-City coach Taurai Mangwiro, who recently took over the reins at the Botswana club towards the end of last year.

A statement by Orapa confirmed the transfer, saying: “We are delighted to announce the signing of a striker, Mr. Wilfred Takudzwa Muvirimi.

“The Zimbabwean international striker, a former Harare City man, has signed a 2 year contract with the Ostriches keeping him with our club until December 2024.”

Muvirimi becomes the latest Zimbabwean to cross the western border.

Former Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku recently completed his transfer to Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy, while ex-Bulawayo City forward Jacob Nduna Mloyi joined Masitaoka FC this month.

Other notable Zimbabweans in the league include coaches – Mandla Mpofu, Rahman Gumbo and Philani Ncube.