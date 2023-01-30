ZIFA to set date for hearing on player dispute between Herentals and FC Platinum

The ZIFA Players Status Committee is set to hold a hearing on the player dispute between Herentals and Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum.

The two clubs have been involved in a dispute involving Juan Mutudza after the Platinum Boys used the player while he had a running contract with the Students.

Herentals wrote to the Mandava club at the start of last season advising them not to field the player. They also approached the Premier Soccer League several times over the issue without any joy.

But after turning to the ZIFA Player Status Committee and successfully summoned the Platinum Boys, the Harare side is expected to hand in the return-of-service to the authorities.

The ZIFA Player Status Committee will set a date of hearing on the matter as soon as they receive the signed papers from Herentals.

Acting ZIFA chief executive officer, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed the development to The Herald, saying: “We asked Herentals to serve the summons to all the parties involved and we are waiting on them to give us the return-of-service so that we can set a date for hearing.

“As soon as they give us those documents, we will then set the date (for the hearing).”

Should the Platinum Boys be found guilty, they are likely to have points docked from them like what happened in 2003 when Dynamos fielded ineligible player Edmore Mufema.

A similar incident almost happened in 2017 when FC Platinum tried to register Lawrence Mhlanga, who had a running contract with Chicken Inn.

The defender was then forced to spend the entire season without playing as the Mandava side couldn’t register him.