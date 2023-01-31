Marvelous Nakamba undergoing medical at English club

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is having a medical at a Luton Town ahead of a loan move for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors international was told to leave the club in this transfer window after falling out of favour.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season after falling out of favour.

He held talks with West Brom but nothing concrete came out of it.

According to reports in England, fellow English Championship Luton Town are now set to sign Nakamba on a loan deal.

More to follow.