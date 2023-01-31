Live: Transfer Window Deadline

Follow our live coverage of the European transfer deadline.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both made offers for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Bournemouth have recalled midfielder Gavin Kilkenny from Stoke and then immediately sent him on loan to League One Charlton.

Chelsea has agreed deal to sell midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal. The Italian will sign a deal until June 2025.

Talks are underway between PSG and Chelsea for the transfer of Hakimi Ziyech from the Blues.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal’s Albert Lokongo and talks are underway.

Mateo Guendouzi is set to remain at Marseille despite Aston Villa’s interest. No talks are on going.

Nat Phillips is staying at Liverpool until the end of the season after injuries hit the Reds’ squad.

Joao Cancelo has officially joined Bayern Munich on a loan contract until the end of the season. The deal has a buy-option of €70m.

Tottenham have signed 19-year-old Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a permanent deal until June 2025.

Tottenham’s Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle from West Ham.

Hector Bellerine is set to join Portuguese side Sporting from Barcelona.

Diego Monteiro has joined Leeds from Swiss side Severtte.

Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore is set to join Bournemouth from Italian side Sassoon.