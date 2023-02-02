Anelka Chivandire leaves Ngezi Platinum to join foreign club

Anelka Chivandire has become the latest local player to cross the western border to join the Botswana Premier League.

The 25-year-old forward has joined Orapa United on a two-year contract after leaving Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Orapa said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the signing of an attacking midfielder Anelka Tinashe Chivandire.

“The Zimbabwean international midfielder former Ngezi Platinum FC, man has signed a 2 year contract with our club until December 2024.”

The transfer sees Chivandire linking up with fellow countrymen Wilfred Muvirimi and coach Taurai Mangwiro, who took over the reins at Orapa towards the end of last year.

Former Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku (Jwaneng Galaxy) and ex-Bulawayo City forward Jacob Nduna Mloyi (Masitaoka FC) also recently moved to the Botswana Premier League.

Other notable Zimbabweans in the league include coaches – Mandla Mpofu, Rahman Gumbo and Philani Ncube.