Juventus ‘fed up’ with Paul Pogba who is ‘increasingly becoming a problem’

Juventus are reportedly growing tired with Paul Pogba, and the club is now considering ending their union.

The Frenchman is yet to play for the Italian giants since his return to Turin in August last year.

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury at the start of the campaign and appeared set to make his comeback from the setback in Juve’s Coppa Italia clash with Lazio on Thursday.

However, he was ruled out again for more weeks after suffering a relapse.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have become ‘frustrated’ with the France international’s prolonged absence on the sideline due to his injury.

The publication adds that the player’s situation is becoming a problem and coach Max Allegri is weighing up the idea of selling the star, despite him only making his return to Italy last summer.

Pogba returned to Juve at the start of this season on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United ran out.

The midfielder had spent six years at Old Trafford following his record-breaking transfer in 2016.