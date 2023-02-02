Manchester United reveal next step after Greenwood’s acquittal

Manchester United have revealed their next step on Mason Greenwood following the youngster’s acquittal from all criminal charges.

A statement from the club reads: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 and indefinitely suspended by United when the accusations came to light.

He was accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection for Greater Manchester Police, confirmed his acquittal, saying: “Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.

“Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.