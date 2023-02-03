Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad as Potter makes additions

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Potter omitted the former Gabon captain, who hasn’t started a single game for the Blues since November, to make room for Enzo Fernandez.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina arrived at Stamford Bridge for British record of £107m from Benfica.

Chelsea January Signings:

Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88million, and Joao Felix – loaned from Atletico Madrid complete the list of players added to the squad.

£35million January signing Benoit Badiashile missed out as UEFA rules stipulate only three new players can be registered for the knockout stages.

Other new signings who didn’t make knockout stage squad include Malo Gusto, David Fofana, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea will play German giants Borussia Dortmund over two legs in the Round of 16.