Revealed: Warriors pair’s jersey numbers after arriving at Luton Town

Luton Town have revealed the jersey numbers for Marvelous Nakamba and Admiral Muskwe.

Nakamba joined the English Championship club on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The midfielder is expected to be thrust straight into the first team but will have his fitness level assessed before he can make his debut.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season after falling out of favour at Villa.

Once he gets his fitness to the desired level, Nakamba will play wearing jersey number 13.

Muskwe, who returned to Luton on Tuesday after a six-month loan at League One side Fleetwood, is expected to retain his shirt number 15.

The striker was given the jersey number prior to his loan exit in August.