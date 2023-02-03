Luton Town coach gives fitness update on Nakamba

Luton Town assistant coach Paul Trollope has revealed that new arrival Marvelous Nakamba will undergo a physical assessment on a short term to determine his fitness level.

Nakamba joined the English Championship club from EPL side Aston Villa on a six-month-loan deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder made the switch after struggling to get game time at the Villa Park. He failed to earn a single minute in a competitive game since the start of the season.

“We’re pleased to have him, he’s going to make a big impact,” Trollope told the reporters ahead of Saturday’s league game against Stoke City.

“Physically, we’ll have to assess him in the short-term to make sure his game exposure is right, so that he plays are really big part for the rest of the season.”

The gaffer added: “He is obviously a good level player, Premier League experience, you can see he’s fitted straight into the group.

“He’s a really good character which I think fits in with the group very well.

“It’s pretty obvious to see his game time over the last year, 18 months, was not what he wanted to be so we’re going to have to manage him well but we’ve brought.”