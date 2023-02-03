Pep Guardiola reveals reason behind Joao Cancelo’s Man City exit

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind Joao Cancelo’s surprise switch to Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese star left Etihad last week, signing a six-month loan contract with the Bundesliga giants.

The deal has an option to make it permanent in the summer, with Bayern paying €70m to City.

Explaining the reason behind the departure, Guardiola admitted Cancelo was unhappy with his role at the Etihad.

The gaffer told reporters at press conference on Friday: “After the World Cup, we had a pre-season and decided to play a little different.

“I liked what I watched, so I gave more time to other players. His personality, like mine, he loves to play. He trains the best but the situation, he doesn’t play much.

“In the last year, [he was] one of the players with more minutes. He needs to play to be happy, so we decided to let him go to Munich.”

Pep added: “If Bayern Munich want Joao, it’s because he’s an exceptional player. I won’t say a bad word, his work ethic, passion, skill, everyone knows it. It happened one or two days before the window. Always, I am pleased with the squad.”

Cancelo established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the EPL and was part of the PFA’s Team of the Year for the last two seasons.

His game time was reduced in recent weeks following the emergence of academy youngster Rico Lewis.

The 28-year-old has since made his Bayern debut, featuring in Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Mainz.