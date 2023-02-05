Watch: Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal that sank Man City

9:45 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Harry Kane scored the winner in Tottenham’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The strike saw Kane becoming Spurs’ all-time record scorer, moving to 267 goals – one clear of the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

The goal also took him to 200 in the Premier League, attaining a mark that has only been achieved by Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney so far.

Here is the video of the goal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS