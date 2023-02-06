Marvelous Nakamba reacts after making Luton Town debut

Marvelous Nakamba has reacted to making his Luton Town debut after coming on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s English Championship game against Stoke City.

The midfielder joined the second-tier side last Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

After starting from the bench in his first match at Luton, Nakamba was introduced in the 62nd minute.

The game also marked the midfielder’s first competitive appearance of the season.

Reacting to his debut, Nakamba posted on Instagram, saying: “Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town for the remainder of the season. Many thanks to the fans and everyone at the club for welcoming me.”