Danny Phiri returns home, joins local club

Danny Phiri has returned home to join local club, Bulawayo Chiefs.

The 33-year-old signed with Amakhosi Amahle on a free transfer.

🚦𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 Danny 'Deco' Phiri is now a NINJA pic.twitter.com/UHyAVFpJpM — 𝔹𝕦𝕝𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕠 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗𝕤 𝔽ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) February 8, 2023

Phiri left the country in 2016 when he moved to Golden Arrows in South Africa from Chicken Inn.

He spent five years at the Durban-based before his departure in 2021.

The defensive midfielder then switched to Tanzanian club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) but left the club after a short stint.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs have also confirmed the signing of William Stima on a free transfer.

Stima was released by FC Platinum after struggling to get game time at the Castle Lager Premiership champions in the previous campaign.