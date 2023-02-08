Danny Phiri returns home, joins local club

6:49 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Danny Phiri has returned home to join local club, Bulawayo Chiefs.

The 33-year-old signed with Amakhosi Amahle on a free transfer.

Phiri left the country in 2016 when he moved to Golden Arrows in South Africa from Chicken Inn.

He spent five years at the Durban-based before his departure in 2021.

The defensive midfielder then switched to Tanzanian club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) but left the club after a short stint.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs have also confirmed the signing of William Stima on a free transfer.

Stima was released by FC Platinum after struggling to get game time at the Castle Lager Premiership champions in the previous campaign.

