Danny Phiri returns home, joins local club

Danny Phiri has returned home to join local club, Bulawayo Chiefs.
The 33-year-old signed with Amakhosi Amahle on a free transfer.
🚦𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧
Danny 'Deco' Phiri is now a NINJA pic.twitter.com/UHyAVFpJpM
— 𝔹𝕦𝕝𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕠 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗𝕤 𝔽ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) February 8, 2023
Phiri left the country in 2016 when he moved to Golden Arrows in South Africa from Chicken Inn.
He spent five years at the Durban-based before his departure in 2021.
The defensive midfielder then switched to Tanzanian club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) but left the club after a short stint.
Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs have also confirmed the signing of William Stima on a free transfer.
Stima was released by FC Platinum after struggling to get game time at the Castle Lager Premiership champions in the previous campaign.