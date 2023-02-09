Agent gives update on Mahachi after Maritzburg deal failed

Kudakwashe Mahachi’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, has revealed that the player is training in Johannesburg after failing to get a deal at Maritzburg United.

The forward trained with the KwaZulu-Natal-based side in January, hoping to get a deal after spending months unattached following his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son, but the court acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

Speaking to FarPost, Gibson confirmed that there are considering other offers on the table.

The agent said: “Like I said earlier, our player [Kudakwashe Mahachi] is working on getting his full fitness back.

“He is no longer training with Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg. Right now he is in Johannesburg where is training as we continue monitoring him.

“Right now we haven’t reached a position on where he will return but there are offers on the table.”