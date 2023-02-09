Dynamos confirm another pre-season friendly against PSL side

Dynamos have confirmed another pre-season friendly against a top-flight club.

The Glamour Boys will play Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium on Saturday.

The gate charges have been set at $2 for the Rest of the Group and $5 for the VIP.

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm CAT.

This will be the Harare giants’ third pre-season after the team played Mabvuku United in their first game and then Premier Soccer League newcomers Sheasham.