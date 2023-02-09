Dynamos confirm another pre-season friendly against PSL side

Dynamos have confirmed another pre-season friendly against a top-flight club.
The Glamour Boys will play Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium on Saturday.
The gate charges have been set at $2 for the Rest of the Group and $5 for the VIP.
Kick-off is at 12:30 pm CAT.
Friendly match alert#GlamourBoys pic.twitter.com/Yt1GF5G4Vp
— 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 (@OfficialDynamos) February 9, 2023
This will be the Harare giants’ third pre-season after the team played Mabvuku United in their first game and then Premier Soccer League newcomers Sheasham.