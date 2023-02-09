Norman Maroto completes FIFA legends training program

Former Dynamos striker Norman Maroto has completed his FIFA Next 90 program.

The program is aimed to provide retired football players the right tools to design their new career, be it close to the field or on any other area.

It has the practical and hands-on approach of developing a real-life project, and will empower participants to be the CEO of their new career.

The one-year program began in January 2022 with virtual lessons before the participants met in Zurich, Switzerland for physical studies.

Maroto, who attended the classes with Thomas Sweswe, announced on Twitter:

Today I finally graduated & the feeling is indescribable. TheNext90 program by @FIFAcom provided incredible experiences & amazing friends from all over the world.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my success and has helped me become a better business-minded footballer pic.twitter.com/dVtaOw1mEF — Norman Maroto (@NormanMaroto) February 8, 2023