FIFA reveals finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022

FIFA has revealed the final nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022.

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are the three finalists vying for the award.

The accolade recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022.

The winner of the illustrious prize will be revealed at a Paris ceremony on 27 February 2023.

Nominees in Men’s categories:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

The FIFA Puskás Award

Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022)

Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)