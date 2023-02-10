Video: Musona gets another assist as Al Taai return to winning ways

Knowledge Musona registered his fifth assist of the season in Al Taai’s 2-0 win over Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Zimbabwean, who started in the match, set up the opening goal that was scored by Mukhtar Ali in the 20th minute.

⚪️⚫️ 𝘼𝙇 𝙏𝘼𝙄 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝘿 ⚽️ The hosts score the first goal of a busy afternoon. Mukhtar Ali's placed finish takes a slight deflection on its way in#RoshnSaudiLeague | @Tai1381EN | @Ettifaq_EN pic.twitter.com/or0vyGrqZE — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 10, 2023

Musona was also involved in the build-up to the second goal when he received the ball from the keeper on the onset of a counter move.

The result gave Al Taai their first victory in 2023.