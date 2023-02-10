Video: Musona gets another assist as Al Taai return to winning ways

5:46 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Knowledge Musona registered his fifth assist of the season in Al Taai’s 2-0 win over Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Zimbabwean, who started in the match, set up the opening goal that was scored by Mukhtar Ali in the 20th minute.

Musona was also involved in the build-up to the second goal when he received the ball from the keeper on the onset of a counter move.

The result gave Al Taai their first victory in 2023.

