Highlanders, Sheasham play goalless draw in pre-season encounter

Highlanders and Premier Soccer League newcomers Sheasham played a goalless draw in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

The Bulawayo giants were featuring in their first pre-season game, while the Gweru-based side went into the tie after a couple of matches before.

Bosso tried to set an early pace with a couple of attacks but were not able to make use of the opportunities.

New signing Stanley Ngala was the target man upfront, but he fluffed most of the chances that came on his way.

Achford Faira and Andrew Mbeba also had opportunities but they lacked precision.

On the other end, the Construction Boys, played deep and rarely caused any trouble for the Highlanders keeper Ariel Sibanda.

The game went to the break with no goals scored.

In the second half, Bosso continued to dominate the play but without any chance to penetrate the Sheasham’s defence.

Nothing major followed and the game ended with no goals scored.

