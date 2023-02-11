Dynamos weigh heavy on Cranborne Bullets in pre-season encounter

Dynamos dominated Cranborne Bullets in Saturday’s two pre-season friendlies played at Vengere Stadium in Rusape.

The Glamour Boys beat the army side 2-0 in the first match before registering another victory with a similar scoreline in the second game of the day.

In the first encounter, new signings Jayden Bakari and Eli Ilunga were on target in either half for the visitors.

Ilunga opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a long range effort before Bakari doubled the lead later in the second period.

Both sides made completely different starting XIs for the second match which kicked off soon after the first tie.

Elvis Moyo broke the deadlock in the 37th minute after connecting a conner and Emmanuel Paga sealed the victory for Dynamos on the hour.

Meanwhile, the match was Dembare’s third pre-season encounter after they faced PSL newcomers Sheasham and Division Two side Mabvuku United in past three weeks.