Saturday Wrap: Zim players based abroad

Marvelous Nakamba put on a decent shift in his first start for Luton Town on Saturday.

The midfielder joined the second-tier side at the end of last month on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

He played the full minutes in central midfield in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The 29-year-old played as a holding midfielder and was responsible for making a couple of interceptions.

Nakamba’s Stats:

Nakamba made his Luton debut from the bench last week against Stoke City.

The game marked the midfielder’s first competitive appearance of the season.

Fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe was again missing from the matchday squad despite being fit to play.

Elsewhere in the English Championship, Tendayi Darikwa retained his starting berth in Wigan Athletic first team.

The Warriors international made his second successive start in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

He played for an hour before he was subbed off to make way for Ryan Nyambe.

Adam Chicksen scored his 8th goal of the season to help his Notts County side to a 2-1 win over Chesterfield in National League.

Chicksen, who made his 30th appearance in the match, netted the winner in the 72nd minute.

Jordan Zemura had another decent outing in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the English Premier League.

The defender retained his place in the Cherries first XI, playing as a left back.

He featured for the entire ninety minutes for the third successive game.

In Spain, Tinotenda Kadewere’s wait for his first La Liga start continued after he played from the bench in Real Mallorca’s 2-0 defeat against Sevilla.

The striker, who is on loan from Lyon, featured for 18 minutes in the defeat.

Terrence Dzvukamanja made his second start of the season for Orlando Pirates against Cape Town All Stars in the South African Nedbank Cup.

📷 Credit: Twitter / Luton Town