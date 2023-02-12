Mapeza names three teams who are favourites to win 2023 Castle Lager Premiership title

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has picked three teams which he believes have a strong chance of doing well in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The campaign is set to begin this month with the Platinum Boys defending the title for the fourth successive time.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mapeza named Dynamos, who have signed over 10 players since the arrival of new coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa, CAPS United and Manica Diamonds as favorites to win the championship.

“Dynamos are looking very strong because of the new acquisitions they have got,” Mapeza said.

“Then, if you look at Manica Diamonds, it is the same.

“They have got some quality players that they brought in for this season.”

He added: “I also think CAPS United will be in the mix.

“Look at the way they have been bringing in some quality players. You can’t rule them out.”

Mapeza said that he is not thinking of seeing his side winning its fifth successive league title, at least for now.

“We cannot talk of a fifth championship at the moment. If you look at it, most clubs have been beefing up their squads.

“But if you look at some other clubs like us, Chicken Inn and Highlanders, there hasn’t been so much activity in terms of bringing in new players.

“I just thought we didn’t need to bring in a lot of new players to the team because we already have some youngsters whom I think might give us something at the end of the day,” the gaffer added.