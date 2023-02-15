Zim winger attracts interest from SA, Middle Eastern clubs

Former Highlanders junior player Daniel Msendamijas has reportedly attracted interest from a number of foreign clubs, including those in South Africa and Qatar.

Msendamijas, who played for Bosso90 until last year, is currently in the books of Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy.

He has scored five goals and provided six assists in the 12 matches he has played this season.

Speaking to The Chronicle from his base in Botswana, the 22-year-old admitted that he is wanted by clubs from South Africa, Tanzania and Qatar.

Msendamijas said: “It has been brought to my attention that inquiries have been made about my availability to the club and as I play I know that there are people who are following me week in week out which makes me even work harder.

“From the briefing I’ve received from the officials, there are a number of teams from South Africa, one in Tanzania and another one in Qatar who want me to join them after the end of the season.”