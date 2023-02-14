Sundowns appoints another coach to bolster their technical team

Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their technical team after appointing Michael Loftman as Set Play Coach.

Loftman, who holds a Uefa A license from the English FA and a Sports Science & Coaching Masters Degree from Brunel University, will work on the pitch and compile analytic data to provide information to improve an important part of the game.

In a statement, the South African giants said: “Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered its Technical Team and football-department with the appointment of Michael Loftman as Set Play Coach.

“The appointment was made in an effort to raise the bar including a specialist to the Technical Team. All elite sport is about gaining small margins. Replays and restarts are a significant part of modern-day football and are even more crucial when playing in the CAF Champions League.”

Sundowns’ Sporting Director Flemming Berg welcomed Michael and said: “We are very happy to have Michael and add his competencies to the experienced and highly qualified technical team.”