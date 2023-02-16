Thomas Tuchel wanted at top European club

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been identified as a potential candidate to takeover at PSG should Christophe Galtier be sacked from the head coach post.

Galtier has come under pressure following a string of poor results.

The Parisians have lost their last three games, with Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich becoming the biggest talking point in the PSG camp.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, as cited by Goal.com, some of the high-profile figures in the PSG boardroom are beginning to doubt whether Galtier is the right man to take the club forward.

The Frenchman is said to have been given until March 8 to turn things around – which is when their second leg against Bayern at Allianz Arena is scheduled to take place.

And if he fails to meet the target and be relieved of his duties, Tuchel could take over the reins.

The German gaffer has the internal support of some PSG officials, who want him to return to the club after his departure in 2020.

He spent two-and-half years at Parc des Princes, clinching back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and guided the club to a maiden Champions League final.

The coach is currently unattached following his sacking at Chelsea last September

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is another name that has been linked to the PSG top post, despite the coach turning down earlier approaches.