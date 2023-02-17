Barcelona reported to FIFA for fraud after Marcos Alonso transfer

Marcos Alonso’s move from Chelsea to Barcelona in the pre-season window has been reported to FIFA for fraud.

The 32-year-old Spanish international joined Barcelona on a free after being released by Chelsea on the final day of the window.

According to Diario AS, fourth division side Union Adarve, who Alonso played youth football for, are claiming they should have received €103k from the deal as part of their formation rights.

The club believes the deal was part of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move from Barcelona to Chelsea and are entitled to a share of the €12 million paid to Barca by the Blues in line with FIFA’s solidarity system on rewarding clubs who played a part in the development of a player.

Union Adarve will take their case to FIFA and say they have information that backs up their claims, hence bringing the case to the world football governing body.

If Barca are found to have breached any regulations put in place by world football’s governing body, then they could face sanctions.